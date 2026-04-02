Funky Fish Fry fundraiser returns with music, food and family fun

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The 16th annual Funky Fish Fry will take place Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

Held each April in recognition of Autism Acceptance Month, the family-friendly event is hosted by the junior boards of Mitchell’s Place and Autism Support of Alabama. Proceeds support individuals with autism spectrum disorder and related programs in the Birmingham area.

The event will feature live music from The Drennen Brothers, Murph and Automatic Slim, along with food, drinks and activities throughout the day.

Tickets range from $10 for general admission to $30 for a full ticket that includes entry, a fried catfish plate with sides and one drink. Additional options include two tickets for $45 and $15 to-go or small plate tickets. Admission is free for children 12 and younger, though food is not included.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information and tickets, visit funkyfishfry.com.