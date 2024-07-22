Frothy Monkey partnering with candy brand Goo Goo Cluster to create special treat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Goo Goo Cluster Frothy Monkey partnered with Goo Goo Cluster to create a sweet treat based on a classic latte offered by the cafe.

A Homewood favorite is partnering with an iconic Nashville candy brand to bring customers a specialty sweet treat.

The Frothy Monkey, also a Nashville based business, is collaborating with Goo Goo Cluster for the latest addition to its lineup of Premium confections: The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo.

The new treat is inspired by the rich flavors of Frothy Monkey's popular Havana Latte, according to a Goo Goo Cluster press release.

The indulgent four-ounce confection combines the familiar flavors from Frothy Monkey’s signature beverage with the chocolate from Goo Goo Cluster. Featuring decadent layers of ganache crafted from the same secret sauce found in the Havana Latte, rich espresso shortbread and cake and cold brew nougat made with the coffee house’s concentrate, the sweet treat is covered in milk chocolate on the top and white chocolate on the bottom.

“The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo is the first of its kind, featuring a blend of flavors and textures encased in both milk and white chocolate,” said Beth Sachan, vice president of sales and marketing at Goo Goo Cluster. “We are excited for coffee fans and chocolate lovers to taste the decadent dessert and experience the harmonious connection between two Nashville staples.”

On top of their Homewood location, Frothy Monkey has a shop in Birmingham and five in Nashville. They were founded in Nashville in 2004 and are known for ethically sourced and specialty grade coffee and food made from scratch using original recipes and thoughtfully curated ingredients.

The coffeehouse turned all-day cafe also has locations in Chattanooga and Knoxville. This Premium confection is made in celebration of Frothy Monkey’s 20th Anniversary.

"Our Havana latte has been a huge hit in coffee form, and we are confident it will be a winner in candy form too,” said Jennifer Sheets, partner at Frothy Monkey. “We are thrilled to celebrate Frothy’s 20th birthday by collaborating with an iconic Nashville brand that we respect and adore."

The Frothy Monkey Havana Latte Premium Goo Goo will be available beginning Friday, July 26 at Goo Goo Chocolate Co., located 116 3rd Ave. S, Nashville, and all Frothy Monkey locations as well as online at googoo.com.