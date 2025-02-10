From Sketch to Sparkle: The Personal Touch of Michael Ryan Personal Jeweler

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Ryan Personal Jeweler

Michael Ryan’s journey as a personal jeweler began at age 18, inspired by his passion for design and craftsmanship and his love of helping others. As a graduate gemologist, he is one of fewer than a dozen in the state, specializing in beautifully cut, rare gemstones. His custom creations, including necklaces, cufflinks and engagement rings, are a testament to his skill and dedication to the craft.

Ryan doesn’t operate a traditional retail storefront. His business model, likened to the “Uber of jewelry,” allows clients to meet with him directly, often in the comfort of their own space, where he sketches and brings their ideas to life.

While one of his most memorable moments was being asked to create a pair of cufflinks for President Obama, Ryan takes the most pride in the many emotional milestones he has helped clients mark. From engagements to anniversaries, he helps his clients create lasting symbols of love and commitment. He says, “We are in the happy business. These are very special moments to share with clients.”

Recently, he created the Elevation Creation line, a high-quality women’s jewelry line featuring some of the world’s finest diamonds in a range of sizes and styles.

Looking ahead, Ryan plans to expand his design offerings while keeping his client-first mindset central to his business. His focus on high-quality service, high-value products and efficient timing ensures that each client feels cherished and understood.

For more information, visit https://mrpersonaljeweler.com or call 205-514-1426.