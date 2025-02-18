From Jailhouse to Steakhouse: A new vision for vacant police headquarters and jail

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The long-vacant police HQ and jail property might finally get a new life as a developer floated the idea of turning the site into a steakhouse, surrounded by a walkable, family-friendly park at a city financed committee meeting on Feb. 17, 2025. *Drawing is conceptual

The long-vacant police headquarters and jail property might finally get a new life. At Monday night's finance committee meeting, a developer floated the idea of turning the site into a steakhouse, surrounded by a walkable, family-friendly park.

An early concept was presented to gauge interest, and the city liked the concept. Now, the developer, Mike Mouron, will refine the details and bring back a more formal plan for review.

﻿Proceeds from the sale of the space that the steakhouse would sit on would be placed in escrow to fund improvements to the city-owned space that would become the park, with the developer covering any costs beyond the escrow amount.