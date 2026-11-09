Friendsgiving game night brings fall fun to Homewood Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host Harvest & Flannel Friendsgiving Game Night on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The evening will feature board games, puzzles, light snacks and seasonal activities centered on gratitude and Thanksgiving.

Guests are encouraged to wear flannel or a favorite fall sweater and spend the evening with friends while meeting new people.

Additional Thanksgiving-themed surprises are also planned.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit homewood.libnet.info/event/17152074.