Friends of the Library seeking volunteers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. Lisa Malone and Lynn Spires volunteer at the Friends of the Library bookstore at the Homewood Public Library.

The Homewood Friends of the Library organization is seeking volunteers and spreading the word about their $5 bag sale coming up in early May.

The bag sale, set for May 4 through 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, raises money for the library, with proceeds going to various projects. Ginny Bugg, who has been volunteering with the organization for about 20 years, said money has previously gone toward renovating bathrooms and coordinating events, such as an upcoming event featuring renowned author Tayari Jones on Sept. 16.

Bugg said she discovered the bookstore run by the “Friends,” where used books are sold.

“I’ve been a reader most of my life,” Bugg said. “I love books and love libraries.”

While many libraries have similar bookstores, Bugg said Homewood’s store is a larger space. Since the Homewood library used to be a church, the bookstore covers what were previously three Sunday school rooms, Bugg said. The Friends of the Library have been around since the 1970s, said Library Director Judith Wright.

“Our prices are lower than any used bookstore,” Bugg said.

Still, the store brings in between $30,000 and $35,000 annually, with zero overhead and volunteer workers, Bugg said.

There are two three-hour shifts with at least two volunteers to each shift, she said.

The store also has its bag sales twice a year, including the upcoming May sale, Bugg said. Piggly Wiggly supplies the bags, and whatever a shopper can fit in a bag is sold for $5.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the store would receive online orders, Bugg said.

Bugg’s partner recently retired and so the organization would love to have more volunteers, she said.

“You don’t have to be a reader, but it helps,” she said.

Knowing categories of books or how to find those categories helps when it comes to shelving, Bugg said. The shifts are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., she said.

“You work with other people who love books,” Bugg said. “You meet really interesting people.”

Often, readers come in with very specific requests, such as Amish romance novels or American history books. Other readers will come in for the “thrill of the hunt,” just looking for what they can find, Bugg said. Readers include Homewood police officers, sanitation workers, businesspeople and students seeking standardized test practice books, she said.

Those looking for more information can come by the bookstore and find a volunteer application form, Bugg said. Entering through the back door, head downstairs until you find the bookstore and ask for the form. Once it is filled out, you’ll receive a call back, Bugg said.