Friends of the Homewood Public Library to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week in October with Super $7 Bag Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library. From left to right: Michelle Hamrick, Lisa Malone, Judith Wright, Cat Sandler, Cristina Castor, Jeff Spears, Nancy Carlilse, Pat Noker, and Mary Eller

Homewood, AL – The Homewood Public Library will be spending the week of Oct.15-21, 2023, celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 18th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

To celebrate, the Friends Bookstore will host a Super $7 Bag Sale to fundraise for the library from October 19-21 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bags will be provided and all proceeds from the bag sale benefit he Homewood Public Library. This bag sale is sponsored by Homewood Heating and Air.

Made up of over twenty community members, the Friends volunteers are a major factor in the library’s progress, advocating for funding and volunteering their time to assist with fundraising efforts that include operating the Friends Bookstore on the lower level of the library. The Friends Bookstore is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Judith Wright, Homewood Public Library Director says that “through their dedicated support of the Homewood Library, the Friends donated $43,000 this year in library department grants. This funding allows the Library to provide crafts events, prizes, author visits, and helps us serve the community in new and innovative ways. We are so thankful for this wonderful group of volunteers who love the Library and are always thinking of ways to grow their support."

Please visit hpl.pub/friends to learn how to become a member of the Friends or hpl.pub/donate to support the Friends of the Homewood Public Library.