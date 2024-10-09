Friends of Homewood Public Library host $7 Bag Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Friends of the Homewood Public Library are hosting a $7 bag sale to raise funds that will benefit the library.

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library is raising funds for the library with their $7 Bag Sale on Oct. 17-19.

The sale will be held in the Friends Bookstore on the lower level of the library, located at 1721 Oxmoor Rd., from10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Bags will be provided, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the library.

The Friends of Homewood Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to support the Homewood Public Library. Friends make it possible to provide otherwise unavailable services by raising funds and providing volunteers. Their goals including providing equipment and program funding for the library.