Friends of the Homewood Public Library to host $7 Bag Sale

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Library WEB-FOLOCT26BAGSALE - FOL-October2026BagSale

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library will host a $7 Bag Sale on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Friends Bookstore.

During the sale, shoppers can fill a provided bag with books for $7. The event offers an opportunity to stock home libraries, discover new titles or pick up inexpensive gifts while supporting the library.

Books will be available through the Friends Bookstore, with checkout taking place in Room 116. The Friends accept cash, checks, Apple Pay and credit or debit cards.

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library has supported the library since 1977 through fundraising, volunteer work and advocacy. The organization operates the Friends Bookstore on the library's lower level and sells gently used books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and other items.

Proceeds from bookstore sales and other Friends activities help fund children's, teen and adult programming along with materials, equipment, staff development and special projects. The organization provides more than $50,000 annually in grants and support to the library.

For more information about the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.