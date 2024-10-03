Friends of Homewood Library show their support with $45,000 in departmental grants

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Left to Right: Jeff Spears, Michelle Hamrick, Kate Etheredge, Lisa Malone, Leslie West, Jason Robinson, Cristina Castor, Mary Eller and Judith Wright present the library with the grant check.

The Homewood Public Library will be spending the week of October 20-26, 2024, celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of the 19th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.

Made up of over twenty community members, the Friends volunteers are a major factor in the library’s progress, advocating for funding and volunteering their time to assist with fundraising efforts that include operating the Friends Bookstore on the lower level of the library. The Friends Bookstore is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Judith Wright, Homewood Public Library Director says that “through their dedicated support of theHomewood Library, the Friends donated $45,000 this year in library department grants. This funding allows the Library to provide crafts events, prizes, author visits, and helps us serve the community in new and innovative ways. We are so thankful for this wonderful group of volunteers who love theLibrary and are always thinking of ways to grow their support."

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library are hosting a $7 Bag Sale in the Friends Bookstore on the lower level of the Homewood Public Library on October 17-19, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bags will be provided. All proceeds from the bag sale benefit the Homewood Public Library.

The Friends of Homewood Public Library is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to support theHomewood Public Library. Friends make it possible to provide services that would not otherwise be possible by raising funds and by providing volunteers. Their goals including providing equipment and program funding for the library.