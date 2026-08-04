Friends book sale features rare and collectible finds at Homewood library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Friends of the Homewood Public Library will present "Refined Reads," a special one-day book sale, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 116 at the Homewood Public Library.

Unlike the Friends' popular bag sales, "Refined Reads" will feature individually priced books selected for their quality, rarity and subject matter. Shoppers can browse books on Alabama and Birmingham history, art, architecture, classical literature, decorating, style, cookbooks and other topics, along with vintage and antique books, complete collections and other unique finds.

Organizers say the event offers opportunities for collectors, history enthusiasts and readers looking to expand their personal libraries or find gifts for book lovers.

Proceeds from the sale support the Homewood Public Library through the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, a nonprofit volunteer organization that has supported the library since 1977. Through bookstore sales, memberships and special events, the Friends provide more than $50,000 annually for library programs, collections, equipment and other initiatives that benefit patrons of all ages.

The Friends Bookstore, located on the lower level of the library, also accepts donations of gently used books and media throughout the year and welcomes new members interested in supporting the library's mission.