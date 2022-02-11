Former nurse accused of sexually abusing 81-year old at nursing home

× Expand Photo by Madoline Markham. Homewood Police Department The Homewood Police Department is located on 29th Avenue in downtown Homewood.

A former nurse at Brookdale University Park faces first-degree sexual abuse charges after authorities said he fondled an 81-year old resident of the assisted living facility.

Paul Ngatia Mirauri, 56, of Pleasant Grove, is accused of fondling an 81-year old female resident on Aug. 20, 2021 at around 8 p.m., said Sgt. John Carr with the Homewood Police Department.

Following an HPD investigation, a warrant for Mirauri’s arrest was signed Jan. 20, Carr said, and he turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 10 and subsequently bonded out on a $15,000 bond, according to jail records.

Mirauri, a former LPN, has had his license revoked by the Alabama Board of Nursing, according to the board’s website.

Brookdale Media Relations released the following statement about the alleged incident:

“As the health and safety of our residents is our top priority, we do not tolerate conduct of this nature,” the company said in a statement. “When we became aware of the allegation, we immediately took necessary and appropriate measures including removing this former employee from the community. Our company has strict standards in place for employees, including background checks, complying with state rules and regulations and ongoing training. We worked closely with and continue to cooperate with the authorities regarding this situation. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts. We also notified and are working with the state regulatory agency.”