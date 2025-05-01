Former finance director sentenced to 3 years in jail for embezzlement

× Expand Homewood Police Department Robert Burgett Former Homewood city finance director Robert Burgett has been arrested on a Class A felony charge alleging Aggravated Theft by Deception regarding misappropriation of city funds.

Robert Burgett, former finance director for Homewood, was sentenced on Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1 million from the city.

Burgett pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 to the embezzlement charges, and his sentence was delivered after he pleaded guilty to three federal charges of wire fraud

Along with his 37 months in federal prison, U.S. District Judge Judge Anna M. Manasco sentences Burgett to 36 months of supervised release after he leaves prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture was ordered after the government sought forfeiture for the full $947,059.46 he was accused of stealing.

He was released on bond and must report by noon on June 25 to begin his sentence.