Former FBI agent Barry Black to share stories from career in new memoir

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will welcome author and former FBI agent Barry Black on Thursday, June 18, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium as part of its "Tales From the Writing Life" series.

Black, a Homewood native, will discuss his memoir "Hazardous Devices," which recounts more than 30 years of service with the FBI and offers a firsthand look at some of the agency's most significant modern cases.

Black began his FBI career as a 24-year-old accountant but went on to serve in roles including SWAT sniper, master bomb technician and counterterrorism instructor. His work took him from financial investigations involving fraud and money laundering to national and international assignments connected to terrorism response and bomb disposal.

His memoir includes accounts tied to the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing and the response at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 attacks. It also touches on experiences ranging from diving with the Royal Australian Navy to providing expert testimony before Congress.

Books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.

The program is free, though registration is requested for attendance planning: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16065947.