Forest Brook sidewalk project discussed in committee

The city of Homewood’s Planning and Development Committee heard an update on a project that will eventually build sidewalks all across the Forest Brook neighborhood, connecting Forest Brook Circle to West Oxmoor Road.

The first part of the project will be to add sidewalks on Delcris Drive, which is in the neighborhood, said Councilor Carlos Aleman. Eventually, sidewalks will also be added to Shades Glen Drive, Aleman said.

The cost of the survey and engineering for adding sidewalks to those two roads is about $38,000, said Councilor Andrew Wolverton, and it represents about 0.75 miles. The committee sent the issue to finance, who will vote on the cost of the project, which is in this year’s budget.

The committee also set a public hearing for Feb. 28 for a possible rezoning of 3006 Cook Street from neighborhood shopping district to attached dwelling unit district. John Abernathy is seeking to build six, 1,240 square-foot townhomes on the property.

A public hearing was also set for Feb. 28 for the possible rezoning of 2916 Linden Street from office building district to central business district. Stracener Investment Properties is seeking to renovate their properties to prepare it for retail use.

In other business, the committee:

Set a public hearing for Feb. 28 to consider rezoning 2821 Central Avenue from light manufacturing district to central business district. The property was unintentionally rezoned to light manufacturing in a previous decision and has requested it be corrected.

Set a public hearing for Feb. 14 to approve amendments to the final development plan of the Valley Hotel.