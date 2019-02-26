Forest Brook residents make plea for sidewalks during council work session

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Forest Brook Sidewalks Jennifer Wright speaks to council members about a need for sidewalks in Forest Brook on Feb. 25, 2019.

Forest Brook resident Jennifer Wright told Homewood City Council members on Feb. 25 that while she's glad to see progress on new sidewalk construction around the city, she and her neighbors feel their streets have been forgotten.

The City Council held a work session before its regular meeting Monday night to discuss projects in the works and on the high priority list for the near future.

Wright brought a petition signed by about 180 Forest Brook residents asking for sidewalks in their neighborhood to be moved from medium to high priority. A petition started circulating in July 2017.

Wright said there are 350 to 400 homes in the area, with a number of young children, and they want pedestrian safety, connection to the rest of the city and "parity" with other neighborhoods.

Particular projects of importance, Wright said, include Berry Road from Forest Brook Circle to Columbiana Road; Forest Brook Circle to Shades Glen Drive; Shades Glen and Delcris Drives to Oxmoor Road; and connection to Phase II of the Shades Creek Greenway, which is expected to begin this year.

While she acknowledged some parts of Forest Brook have difficult terrain for sidewalks or may take a while because of budget constraints, Wright said “people felt like they really were forgotten.”

“We can’t have everything, but I think 400 homes can have something,” she said.

Wright also recommended the city adopt a points-based system for determining sidewalk project priority, with points based on factors like connectivity to existing sidewalks, safety, impacted households, school routes and budget, which she said would also help residents understand why their sidewalk may not rank highly on the priority list.

Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said the city's current system is mainly built on starting from the schools and working outward to add connectivity, though budget and geography also play a role. The priority list was developed about three years ago.

Ward 2 Councilor Mike Higginbotham said no money has been spent on sidewalks south of Lakeshore Drive in recent years, both in Forest Brook and other neighborhoods.

“I just think as a council, we have to consider the fact, as Ms. Wright pointed out, that we’ve got houses that are 3 miles away from sidewalks,” Higginbotham said.

Council President Bruce Limbaugh told Wright the city would consider their request and review the current priority list for possible amendments, and he asked them to follow up in about three months.

Current projects on the city's high priority list include:

Rumson Road, from Yorkshire Drive to Shades Creek Parkway

Shades Creek Parkway, from Rumson Road to Durham Drive and including a crosswalk at Rumson

The Patriot Park connector from Hillmoor Lane to Oak Grove Road

Greenway Phase II, from Columbiana Road to Wildwood South

Clermont Drive, from Valley Avenue to Royce Road

Valley Avenue, from Valley View Drive to Clermont Drive

Two segments of Saulter Road - from Lakewood Drive to South Wellington Road, and from Sylvia Drive to Lakewood Drive

17th Street South, from 25th Court South to 27th Avenue South

BM Montgomery Street, from 26th to 28th Avenue South

Covenant Way connector to Columbiana Road

17th Place South, from 26th Avenue South to 25th Court South

These projects have a total federal estimated cost of about $863,000, though the engineers' estimate included on the priority list was far less, totaling almost $351,000.

Greg Cobb in the city's Building, Engineering and Zoning Department said engineering and work with ALDOT has already begun on the Rumson Road and Shades Creek Parkway projects, but the distance and expense of the work has slowed down the process.

The city is waiting to hear from ALDOT on the next phase. Cobb said he is concerned the total cost of the sidewalk and crosswalk construction will exceed the city's remaining sidewalk budget for 2019, which is $146,688.

The Patriot Park connector project is budgeted separately from the rest of the sidewalk projects, at $80,000. However, the single bid for the project, which was opened at the meeting, came in at $145,825.

The council's finance committee asked Cobb to review the bid and see if negotiation or another route is possible.