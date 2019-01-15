Flooding issues persist for residents around Mecca Avenue

× Expand 1113 Mecca Avenue Sidewalks Mecca Avenue

Residents around Mecca and Peerless avenues have seen heavy flooding in recent weeks, especially around the holidays.

Jennifer Schuble, who lives on Peerless Avenue, said city drains clogged right before the new year and earlier in the fall, causing a backup of water and mud on roads and surrounding properties. She said her property was damaged by the flooding.

These drainage issues were discussed by the Homewood City Council's public works committee in October, with the committee ultimately deciding to fund a study of runoff solutions for the area. The issues around Mecca are part of a larger series of complaints throughout Homewood, in locations such as Huntington Road and Bonita Avenue.

Stormwater flooding has a variety of causes, from lack of adequately-sized stormwater pipes to a greater amount of "hard" surfaces, like buildings and asphalt, that force stormwater to keep flowing rather than soaking into the ground.

Schuble believes the size of the storm drains around Peerless are part of the cause. However, she also said that new construction of homes on Mecca Avenue, causing the removal of trees and addition of more hard surfaces, has worsened the problem. There are four completed new homes and room for about five more that are planned.

"These drains can’t handle this new volume of water and rate of runoff and silt from properties," she said via email.

She said she has also seen silt flowing from Highland Road during heavy rains.

"There is even bigger fear that more construction will start on lots on Mecca, causing more flooding before the city finds a solution. The houses on Peerless were built in 1920s and never had any issues until the new construction and tearing down woods on these lots," Schuble said.

Public Services Director Berkley Squires said an unusually rainy December and falling leaves are more likely to blame for the most recent flooding incident. The city cleaned out the clogs in early January and Schuble said there have not been more issues since then.

The city is also planning to come out to check and clear the drains on a weekly basis until the study of the area is complete.

Walter Schoel Engineering is performing the study on Mecca Avenue. The firm completed a similar study around Huntington and Bonita and presented its results and solutions to the City Council in December.

A completion date for the study of Mecca Avenue has not been set.

Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames said he hopes to be able to install a "quick fix" temporary solution for Mecca after Walter Schoel presents its findings. A larger solution to address the area's drainage issues would likely cost upwards of $1 million, he said, and would take longer to fund and complete.

However, in the October discussion of Mecca's flooding issues, both Thames and fellow Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney voiced their support of pursuing a more comprehensive solution.

“I just don’t want us to put a Band-Aid on this and be back in this position,” Gwaltney said in October.