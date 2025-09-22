Fleet and IT requests highlight Sept. 18 Homewood budget hearing

× Expand City Manager Glen T. Adams presents his proposed 2025-26 budget to the Homewood City Council on Aug. 25, 2025. Image courtesy of City of Homewood via YouTube

Homewood council members heard budget requests Sept. 18 from the Fleet and IT departments, as leaders emphasized tools, technology, and staffing needed to keep city operations running smoothly.

The hearing highlighted how the city’s $128.5 million proposed budget translates into practical needs — from toolboxes and diagnostic gear for mechanics to network upgrades and security systems at City Hall. Fleet Director Blake Graves and IT Director Brandon Sims framed their requests as investments in recruitment, retention, and modernization, consistent with the capital priorities outlined by City Manager Glen Adams.

Fleet Department: recruitment, tools

Graves told council members the shop’s original AC unit is still running but needs replacement.

“We’ve got it limped in right now, but due to be replaced,” he said.

He also requested a Snap-on scan tool to handle modern vehicle diagnostics.

“With these newer vehicles, it just has to be updated with that one,” Graves said.

A larger request focused on providing toolboxes and lifetime-warranty tools for all city technicians, a benefit designed to help with hiring and retention.

“This year, we had to hire two positions and we got turned down by a guy because he had to buy his own tools,” Graves said. “It’s a big investment to get started… you’re going to be minimum $15,000 to $20,000 out the gate if you don’t have your own box.”

He said dealerships often provide tools and boxes after three years, making it harder for cities to compete.

“If we could do this, it would be a huge asset to us,” Graves said.

Graves also asked to replace a 2003 Expedition with a pickup truck for the shop supervisor’s on-call use.

IT Department: modernization, compliance

IT Director Brandon Sims asked to add a PC network technician to handle daily help-desk tickets.

“Effectively, this gives us a second person strictly dedicated to answering help-desk tickets,” he said.

Other operational requests included consolidating copier and printer contracts under IT, managing citywide cell phones, and maintaining data center batteries.

Sims outlined capital needs such as lifecycle replacement of computers, network refresh, and security upgrades.

“We have about 450 total units,” Sims said. “This represents replacing 60 units per year. It’s just a churn to keep them up to date.”

“This will get rid of all the old stuff… give us the ability to do Wi-Fi as it should be,” he said of the network refresh.

On security cameras at City Hall, Sims said, “Many of the cameras here are so old they can’t get replacement parts for them anymore and many of them are suffering from degradation of visibility.”

He also noted recurring failures in the city’s door lock system.

“We’ve had a number of times where either the control cards just completely go out or you try to come in the side door and the swipe badge doesn’t work,” Sims said. “For right now, we just need to keep it running.”

Compliance and digital services requests included $24,000 in CAL software licenses and an $18,000 Laserfiche add-on to expand citizen access.

“The $18,000 is for the Laserfiche add-on… we would like to do that to increase our digital footprint and what we can offer to the citizens,” Sims said.

Finally, Sims requested replacing a 2001 Crown Vic used by IT staff.

“Justin’s 2001 Crown Vic… it’s running. He loves it. He doesn’t want to give it up, but Blake has said, ‘Hey man, they don’t make parts for it,’” Sims said.

Context and next steps

Adams’ proposed $128.5 million budget includes $21 million in capital expenditures citywide, with modernization and recruitment/retention among the priorities. IT and Fleet requests are part of a five-year capital plan that will guide equipment, staffing and technology upgrades across city departments.

The hearings continue Sept. 24 with Administration, City Manager, and Finance, with final budget adoption expected Sept. 29.

You can watch the full hearing here: