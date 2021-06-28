Fireworks and food return to Homewood for Independence Day

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spectators can enjoy the sights and sounds of Independence Day when Thunder on the Mountain returns to Vulcan Park & Museum on July 4.

Fourth of July is back this year with events offering food, drinks and views of fireworks for Homewood residents. The weekend-long celebration begins on Thursday, July 1, with the annual Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Fourth of July Festival, a tradition since 1949.

Several thousands of pounds of meat are slated to be grilled, including Boston butts, pork roast, ribs, chicken and smoked turkey breasts. These meats can be bought in bulk on Thursday or as part of a variety of plates on Friday and Saturday.

Traditionally, the OLS Fourth of July Festival has a popular rummage sale and bake sale. These events were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and won’t be returning this year.

On July 4, the Vulcan Park & Museum will have its annual Thunder on the Mountain event. This fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. and lasts about 20 minutes. It’s choreographed to a musical soundtrack that can be heard through at least 11 Birmingham radio stations.

The fireworks show is free to the public and can be seen from different locations in Homewood, in addition to other surrounding Birmingham neighborhoods. Visitors will not be able to go to the Vulcan Park & Museum for the show.

Demetri’s BBQ is hosting a viewing party in its parking lot until about 9:30 p.m., at the conclusion of the fireworks show. Visitors are invited to bring a chair, sit outside and listen to music.