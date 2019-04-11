Firefighters recall rescue of Homewood pastor in Bankhead Forest

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Mike Platts and Alexander Glover Mike Platts and Lt. Alexander Glover helped in the rescue efforts for Sidney Burgess at Bankhead National Forest on April 9, 2019.

When Homewood’s search and rescue team arrived at Bankhead National Forest on Tuesday to join the three-day search for a retired Homewood pastor, Homewood Fire Lt. Alexander Glover said he felt optimistic that they would find him that day.

Glover’s optimism turned out to be right, as Homewood firefighter Mike Platts and two other searchers found Sidney Burgess, 70, by a river early Tuesday afternoon. Burgess had been missing since he went for a day hike on Saturday.

Burgess had a little food but was drinking creek water, Platts said, and he was cold and wet after sleeping outdoors for several nights and getting caught in rain on Monday. He was exhausted, Platts said, but cheerful once he had been found.

“He had a big smile on his face when we finally did find him,” Glover said.

Five Homewood firefighters and Chief John Bresnan made the trip to Winston County to join the search efforts Tuesday, Glover said. Homewood has a heavy rescue truck with equipment and medical supplies for different rescue scenarios, and many of its firefighters have advanced technical training in swift water, back country and other rescue situations.

It was the type of assignment that firefighters are quick to volunteer for, Platts said.

“[They] didn’t have to twist our arm to go,” he said.

Homewood’s crews were divided into teams with U.S. Forest Service officials and other searchers to traverse sections of the forest throughout Tuesday. Platts was part of the team that searched the gorge where Burgess was eventually found. The area was too steep for him to climb back out.

Glover and others helped provide medical care, and a helicopter was brought in to airlift Burgess to the hospital since the terrain was too difficult to carry him out. Platts said Burgess was likely already at the hospital by the time crews hiked the 6 miles back out of the park.

“They call it the Sipsey Wilderness … and it’s pretty gnarly,” Glover said.

Homewood has provided search and rescue help around the region before, including after last year’s tornado at Jacksonville State University and the 2011 tornados. Glover said rescue efforts in scenarios like this one often turn into a recovery instead, so it felt good to be able to return Burgess safely to his family.

“It’s our job and any of us would like to do it,” Glover said.

Platts has had to put up with some good-natured ribbing about being a “hero” around Station 3, but he said he’s proud to have been part of the rescue.

“Any time we do any kind of a successful rescue we feel good about it,” Platts said.