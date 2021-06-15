Firefighter saves life, wins Outstanding Employee award

× Expand Screenshot by Ingrid Schnader. Fire Chief Nick Hill tells firefighter Cody Albarado's story during the June 14 City Council meeting.

Firefighter Cody Albarado was honored as the city’s Outstanding Employee of the first quarter.

Albarado has been an employee since May 2019. According to Fire Chief Nick Hill, Albarado was coming back from a training class on March 26 when he saw a wreck between a car hauler and a Fedex truck. The Fedex truck went over the embankment, and the engine compartment caught on fire. The driver was trapped.

“Cody, along with the driver of the car hauler, put the fire out,” Hill said. “Then Cody, along with some other bystanders, lifted the truck off of the driver because firefighter Albarado realized, ‘Hey, he’s bleeding. There’s a lot of blood here. We need to do something. We need to get him out from under here and see what’s wrong.’”

Albarado realized the driver’s leg had been amputated in the accident.

“Albarado took off his leg, used it like a tourniquet, and secured his leg until Pelham fire got on the scene,” Hill said.

The driver lived. Hill laughed and said he felt a little bad because Albarado was worried about how he ruined his uniform with blood from the accident.

“I said, ‘You’re a hero. It’s OK. We’ll get you new uniforms.’”

Mayor Patrick McClusky presented Albarado with the award at the June 14 City Council meeting and said the award was a small token of the city’s appreciation. He also said there was a plaque in the hallway at City Hall honoring Albarado.