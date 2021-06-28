Finishing what she started

78-year-old college graduate’s journey inspires

Vivian Cunningham, after thinking her entire life about returning to school, received her bachelor's degree from Samford University this year at 78 years old.

When Vivian Cunningham attended classes at Samford University, her fellow classmates knew she was older, but she never told them her age.

Now people across the country know her name, age and story. The 78-year-old college graduate was featured on “Good Morning America” and the Today show, and Cunningham shared her story of achieving her lifelong dream of receiving a bachelor’s degree.

“It’s not a secret now. I’m telling you,” she said about her age, laughing.

Decades ago, when Cunningham finished high school, she went to vocational school for sewing. She was there for a year when she got married, so she didn’t finish that training.

“When I didn’t finish that, I thought about going back to school, all the way up until this point,” she said.

But after her marriage ended, she had to work nights to take care of her two children. She worked 13 years on the night shift as a custodian at Alabama Power and living with her mom until she could afford her own place. Then she transferred to the mail center on day shift and found out the company had a tuition reimbursement program.

She took classes at Birmingham-Southern College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Virginia College and finally Samford University. In between semesters, she would sometimes take one-, two- or three-year breaks, and Cunningham said it took her about 15 years total to receive her bachelor’s degree.

At Virginia College, she got an associate degree in paralegal studies. She then saw a brochure for Samford University and enrolled in its professional studies program with evening classes.

“It was a challenge,” she said. “Some nights it was cold and sometimes rainy. Sometimes I didn’t want to go. But I would always push myself to go because I was afraid I would miss something in the classroom. I was eager for knowledge.”

There were some skills she had to learn along the way, she said. She had to relearn how to study, and when classes went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, she had to enlist the help of her adult children to learn how to take virtual classes.

“I didn’t know a lot about technology at that time,” she said. “Now I can go into it and do it myself now. Sometimes I still have to ask them something, but I’ve learned a lot really.”

She loved the campus, the teachers and her advisers during her time at Samford, she said. She got along with her classmates despite the age difference, and she said she enjoyed being in the classroom with them.

She particularly enjoyed her leadership classes, she said. “Some jobs I’ve worked at didn’t have good leaders or good leadership. Those were very helpful, and they show me how to be a good leader if I get into a job where I’m a supervisor.”

When graduation day came, Cunningham walked down the stage, and outgoing President Andrew Westmoreland grabbed her hand. The announcer said, “Samford University is proud to present its 78-years-young graduate, Vivian Rosetta Cunningham.” The audience erupted into applause and gave her a standing ovation.

“When I was getting that degree, I was so overjoyed, I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I thought about how long of a struggle I had trying to get it. I was just overjoyed.”

Since her story broke, she has gotten cards and phone calls from people telling her that she inspired them. Some people are older adults who are now considering going back to school.

“I’m glad I was there to inspire people who thought about going back and were skeptical about it,” she said. “Me going back gave them inspiration to think about going back.”

Vivian Cunningham poses with her family after receiving her diploma from Samford University.

Cunningham’s daughter, Tarra Barnes, is one of those inspired by her journey. “She was my inspiration and motivation for pursuing a Ph.D.,” Barnes said in a release. “If she can complete her bachelor’s degree at 78 years old, then why wouldn’t I continue my higher educational journey? I wholeheartedly appreciate her strength and influence on my life, and I am extremely proud of her.”

Cunningham never would have imagined that she would get this kind of feedback, she said.

“It’s like I’m in a dream or a movie or something,” she said. “It has been a good ride though. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

In the future, Cunningham said she’s considering going for her master’s degree. In the meantime though, she’s going to take a hard-earned break.

“Like I told my advisers, they’ll see chapter two,” she said. “They’ve seen chapter one, so now there’s going to be a chapter two.”

Over the years, some people along the way would question Cunningham about her decision to go back to school. Cunningham advises people not to let anyone discourage them from their goals and dreams.

“If you have a dream, even if you’re 100 years old, if you’re in good shape and want to do something, go for it,” she said. “Don’t let anyone stop you from doing what you want to do. Just do it, and don’t listen to any negative talk.”

To honor Cunningham’s legacy, Samford has established the Vivian Cunningham Leadership Scholarship, which will help other students who exhibit characteristics of leadership, determination and perseverance pursue their dreams of a college education.