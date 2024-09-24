Finance Committee meeting looks back on road to city manager referendum

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Finance Committee Chairman Walter Jones looks back on the long road that ends with today's referendum.

Walter Jones began his Finance Committee meeting on Monday with something he’s wanted to say about the city manager referendum for a long time.

“The hay is in the barn,” the committee chairman said of the long-standing agenda item that comes to a head today as residents go to their polling places to decide if Homewood will change its government to one with a city manager and a five-member council.

“This has been in our committee a long time,” Jones said. “It goes back to the ad hoc committee, doing a lot of work and a lot of research. We came up with a recommendation. We looked at all the options. We have done all we can. It's in the voters' hands now."

The committee chairman thanked his fellow council members for the work that’s been done thus far.

“We'll see how (and) where we go from here,” he said, “but we'll carry it over for further action.”

Polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and polling locations can. be found here.

City Attorney Mike Kendrick reminded council members they will have to certify the results on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

In other Finance Committee action, the panel:

Recommended accepting the bid of $667,289 from Southeastern Silcoating, LLC for stormwater improvements on Kenilworth Drive.

Recommended approving budget transfers of $22,250 from worker’s comp to contractual services, $12,500 from wages to park activity for flag football, $11,985 from wages to building grounds maintenance, $28,100 from Delcris sidewalks to Reese Street sidewalks and $400 for uniforms.

The Planning and Development Committee again discussed a request to de-annex property at 2305 Montevallo Road. A lengthy discussion netted nothing and the matter was carried over again.

The Public Safety Committee recommended the installation of a crosswalk crossing Linden Avenue at Reese Street.

The Special Issues Committee began action that will leave the question of sign variances in the hands of the Board of Zoning Adjustment, a move that more than pleased Carlos Alemán. He and Jones have long pushed for that to happen.

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Carlos Alemán has long argued that requests for sign variances should be heard by the Board of Zoning Adjustments.

“I’ve been very supportive of that being transferred over to BZA where they will uphold our ordinance and that council can be more focused on the big-picture items to move the city forward,” Alemán said. “The process of reviewing prior to this fences, and now signs gets us in the weeds that we don’t need to be in. This will be a more streamline and linear way to go about it. The BZA has done a good job of making sure that people are holding true to the words in the ordinance.”

Coincidentally, the committee heard a request for a sign variance at 2825 Central Avenue. That request was sent to the full council without recommendation.