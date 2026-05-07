Father Goose Poetry Festival celebrates young Alabama writers

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Writers' Forum Winners of the 2025 Father Goose Poetry Festival × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Writers' Forum Participants of the 2025 Father Goose Poetry Festival Prev Next

The Alabama Writers’ Forum will present the Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids on Saturday, May 16, from 2-4 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library.

Hosted by children’s author Charles “Father Goose” Ghigna, the festival celebrates Alabama students in kindergarten through fifth grade who submitted original poems as part of the statewide contest.

Nine winners, with three selected in each age category, will receive awards and read their poems aloud during the event. Winning poems also will be displayed at the Alabama State Council on the Arts America 250 Arts Exhibit in Montgomery.

The afternoon will include poetry readings, interactive activities, refreshments, music and a book sale. The event is free and open to families and community members.