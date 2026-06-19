Fantasy author A.R. Conwell to discuss writing and publishing at library event

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library's Adult Summer Reading Series, "Tales From the Writing Life," continues June 25 with a visit from author A.R. Conwell.

The program will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Round Auditorium and will give readers an opportunity to hear directly from the author about her writing journey, creative process and path to publication.

Conwell is the author of "The Obsidian Academy" duet, a romantasy series that blends elements of dark academia, mystery and romance. The books draw inspiration from "Pride and Prejudice" while incorporating letters, intrigue and a slow-building romance.

During the presentation, Conwell will discuss how she develops her stories and characters, the challenges of bringing a book from concept to publication and the realities of the modern publishing world. She also will share details about the novels that make up "The Obsidian Academy" series.

Copies of her books will be available for purchase at the event.

The program is free, though registration is requested for attendance planning.

More information and registration are available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16065999.