Faces of Homewood: Jack Mitchell, the 360-degree drumming master

Drum sensation Jack Mitchell raises his hands in a "rock" sign while playing the drums in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024. The gyroscope, a 360 degree rotating capsule with a drum set built in, spins Homewood patriot drummer Jack Mitchell around during a halftime show on September 13, 2024. Drum sensation Jack Mitchell spins around in his gyroscope while playing the drums in the Woodlawn vs Homewood homecoming game at Waldrop Stadium on September 13, 2024.

Homewood senior Jack Mitchell’s world turned upside down when his band director, Chris Cooper, announced that he had purchased a gyroscope for the Patriots’ 2024 halftime shows.

A gyroscope is a contraption with two circular rings that allow a person — and, in this case, a drum set — anchored in the middle to spin 360 degrees.

“It’s gotta be me in there,” Mitchell said when he found out Cooper would select a band member for the role.

Cooper assessed Mitchell’s potential and determined he was best suited for the role because “it’s all about personality, personality and personality.”

If you’ve had the chance to watch Mitchell perform on a Friday night, personality sums up the enthusiasm behind his character. Despite being thrown upside down, left and right, Mitchell’s face lacks any fear or reservation, instead looking confident and excited.

“It’s all about hyping it up, delivering a great performance and being a part of the Homewood band,” Mitchell said. That’s why he always ends his performance with both hands high in the air, giving the “rock on” symbol.

A video of Mitchell’s performance appeared on TikTok in early September. As of early October, the video had over half a million likes and 8.3 million views.

Even with his newfound fame, Mitchell remains humble and remembers that each performance is “about showing that you love it.”