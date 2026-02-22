F.L.O.W. Prophetic Dance Intensive to be held at The Dance Foundation

The Judah School of Worship and Fine Arts will present the F.L.O.W. Prophetic Dance Intensive on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court South.

Designed for participants ages 15 and older, the workshop will explore prophetic dance as a form of worship and spiritual expression. The intensive will include training in purpose-driven movement, spiritual authority and prophetic activation through dance. Participants will also learn how to incorporate worship tools such as flags and banners with intention and meaning.

Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to be equipped and empowered to express faith through movement while stepping into a deeper understanding of worship and intercession.

The cost is $25. Registration is available at jswfa.org.