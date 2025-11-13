Exceptional Foundation to host Beards for Bucks game Monday, Nov. 17

× Expand Staff photo Homewood police officers will play Exceptional Foundation participants in their annual Beards for Bucks basketball game.

The Exceptional Foundation’s basketball team will take on the Homewood Police Department in the annual Beards for Bucks basketball game at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17, in the gym at The Exceptional Foundation.

The friendly matchup is part of a broader fundraising campaign in which Homewood officers grow beards throughout November to support The Exceptional Foundation and other local organizations. Officers make donations to participate, and additional contributions are accepted throughout the month.

“Beards for Bucks is one of our favorite events and a great way for our participants to feel supported by their community,” said Taylor English Fareira, athletic coordinator at The Exceptional Foundation. “We look forward to playing the Homewood City Police to kick off another fun season!”

The game is free and open to the public. Checks can be made to the Homewood Police Foundation in support of this year’s campaign.

For more information, visit exceptionalfoundation.org.