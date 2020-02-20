Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off scheduled for March 7

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The 16th Annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff will be March 7 at Brookwood Village. × 2 of 2 Expand Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff info. Prev Next

The Exceptional Foundation is hosting its 16th annual Chili Cook-Off on March 7.

The event, hosted by MortgageBanc, will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. on the Macy’s side of Brookwood Village. Tickets will be $10 if purchased online ahead of time and $15 at the gate.

Exceptional Foundation President and CEO Tricia Kirk said the event has become so popular that other cities are calling to try to copy the event.

“The Chili Cook-Off is affiliated in Auburn, Atlanta, Charlotte and the East Coast now,” she said. “Each [city] will have people in attendance. We get phone calls every week asking how to copy what we are doing.”

The Exceptional Foundation serves individuals with special needs in the greater Birmingham area through social and recreational programs. According to Kirk, the Chili Cook-Off is one of the most attended events in the Birmingham area and is the foundation’s largest fundraiser.

The 2019 edition featured 150 teams and drew more than 12,000 people. Kirk said she expects this year’s event to raise $400,000.

“One-fourth of the budget goes towards the event, making sure the programs are top of the line,” she said.

The Chili Cook-Off will have a VIP tent along with a judge’s tent. The 2021 World Games and NASCAR will sponsor a kid’s zone full of activities.

If interested, you can purchase tickets to attend the event or donate at exceptionalfoundation.org under the “Fundraisers” tab on the home page.