Exceptional Foundation athletes win gold at Special Olympics

Ten athletes from The Exceptional Foundation won gold medals at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando in June.

In June, 10 athletes from The Exceptional Foundation competed in volleyball at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and won gold for their success in six games. The team competed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located in the Walt Disney World Resort and joined 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states at the games.

The 10 gold-medal winners are: Seth Bokatzian, Leland Farrington, Josh Garner, Andy Jordan, Ethan Keller, Nicole Mack, Tim Rothe, Christopher Smiley, Dawson Taylor and Merrill Ward. The team traveled to Orlando with three Exceptional Foundation staff members – Jon Perez, athletic coordinator and head coach, Brandi Murphy, group supervisor and Ginny Bastar, vice president of operations.

“We are so proud of our team,” Bastar said. “They played their hearts out this week and won their final match against a very tough Texas team. All of their hard work and dedication has paid off and now they are ready to celebrate.”

The team has won in the Alabama Special Olympics for four consecutive years and received numerous gold medals at regional competitions. The huge win last week showcases the hard work Exceptional Foundation athletes and coaches put towards their team sports.

“We’re so proud of their teamwork and desire to win,” Perez says. “Everyone stepped up, and they grew as a team.”

In addition to recreational activities held throughout the day, The Exceptional Foundation offers several extracurricular sports through the Special Olympics and basketball and softball leagues, all of which create an inclusive and competitive environment.

-- Submitted by Elizabeth Sturgeon