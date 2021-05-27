Homewood students honored at Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon

This year’s Excellence in Education awards honored Homewood students who were eager to learn, had positive attitudes and devoted themselves to their studies.

The annual award presentation was at the April 20 Homewood Chamber of Commerce virtual luncheon. Merrick Wilson, the school system’s communications director, introduced the award recipients.

“These are students who have excelled as individuals and possess the ideals of character, scholarship and service,” Wilson said. “These are students who have been selected by their fellow peers, teachers and principals as they are respected student leaders. Parents, you should be very proud of your children. They are representing some of Homewood’s best. And in a year like no other, they have continued to shine and set an example for us all.”

EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY: EVA JEFFRIES

Eva Jeffries, a fifth grader at Edgewood Elementary School, exemplifies the Excellence in Education Award both inside and outside of the classroom, Wilson said.

At school, she’s eager to learn and participates in classroom discussions. She is also involved in service activities in the Homewood community. She participates in iRun and Girl Scouts and is an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is also involved in the Epilepsy Foundation. Jeffries is on the national leadership council for the foundation’s Kids Crew and has earned a World Changer Award for her advocacy.

“Eva’s fifth grade teacher says that she loves that Eva consistently shows up to school ready to work hard and give it her best, even when it’s challenging,” Wilson said. “Eva seeks to include everyone in the classroom, and if she sees someone not being included, she is quick to invite them into whatever she is doing.”

HALL-KENT: NOLAN ISLEY

One of the first things a person notices about Nolan Isley, a fifth grader at Hall-Kent Elementary School, is his positive attitude, Wilson said.

“His teacher will tell you he gets so excited when he is the first one to come into the classroom, and he is always ready to start the day with his excitement for learning new things,” Wilson said.

Isley is known by his classmates as the Google Guy and is always ready to research the answer when the classroom has a question. He helps students struggling in any subject area and is there if someone needs a friend.

“Just last week, Nolan brought in a Spanish picture book to share with a new student from Colombia,” Wilson said. “He is always looking for ways to include others and willing to lend a helping hand.”

Outside of the classroom, Isley stays busy on the swim team and playing soccer, basketball and baseball.

SHADES CAHABA: CANNON VAIL

Cannon Vail, a fifth grader at Shades Cahaba Elementary School, is a lover of math with an optimistic outlook on life. His teachers describe him as one of the most kind and caring students they have ever taught, Wilson said.

His teacher said he is loving to his friends and never fails to lead by example.

“Although time constraints in school are defined by the bell, Cannon has that ‘first-one-in, last-one-out’ mentality,” Wilson said his teacher said. “His hard work and diligence in his schoolwork are equal to his dedication to his relationships in and out of the classroom.”

HOMEWOOD MIDDLE: ALEJANDRA BRICENO

Eighth grader Alejandra Briceno has earned all As during her three years at Homewood Middle School and is enrolled in all of the advanced classes that the school offers.

Briceno is on the Peer Helper Leadership Team and is a student representative for the Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition and for the HMS School Counseling Program Advisory Council. She runs track and cross-country and plays soccer.

“In addition to being a well-rounded student who consistently demonstrates excellent character, scholarship, leadership and service, Alejandra assists at home with her younger siblings and translating information for her family,” Wilson said. “She goes above and beyond in everything she does and consistently strives to do better and be better.”

HOMEWOOD HIGH: MICHAEL MOORMAN

Michael Moorman, a senior at Homewood High School, is ranked first in his class. He earned 13 Advanced Placement credits while at Homewood. He doubled in science and math classes his junior year, using elective spots in his schedule to fill in additional AP classes. He also completed the highest level courses offered at the school in English, math, science, social studies and Latin.

“Having successfully participated in our demanding college preparatory curriculum with high marks throughout his high school career, Michael demonstrates the ability, skills and intellect to embrace the rigors of a demanding college education,” Wilson said.

He intends to pursue a career in engineering and manufacturing, so during his time at Homewood, he was an active participant in class and in labs. Although he is smart and can identify solutions quickly, he values a collaborative approach, Wilson said.

“He is not boastful and does not assume to get it right every time,” Wilson said. “Classmates find it easy to work with Michael. He is charismatic, personable, open-minded and unassuming around his peers.”

He has been accepted to many prestigious colleges, including Harvard, Yale, Johns Hopkins, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

“Together our city works together to ensure our students have a bright future,” Wilson said. “These award recipients are students who have committed a great deal of time, energy, vision and leadership in their schools and the community. Congratulations to our students, their parents and our schools.”