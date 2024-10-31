Events guide November 2024

Nov. 1-24: Birmingham Home and Garden Inspiration Home Tours. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. 106 East Edgewood Drive. The Birmingham Home and Garden magazine has teamed up with Willow Homes and Architectural Cooperative to present a show-stopping Inspiration Home in Homewood. Tickets to tour the home are $10, and proceeds benefit Trinity's Outreach Hub. Purchase tickets at birminghamhomeandgarden.com/bhg-inspiration-homes.

Nov. 3: Red White and Blue 5K and Fun Run. 8-11 a.m. Lakeshore Trail, Track/Soccer Complex, Samford University. The Aerospace Booster Club will host a 5K and Family Fun Run for all ages in honor of U.S. military service members, veterans and their families. This also coincides with Samford Homecoming. All Samford alumni, current students and cadets and the public are welcome to participate. The cost is $25, which includes race registration, T-shirt and pre/post-race snacks. Contact Jordan Waterman at waterman.det012@gmail.com or -678-629-4901 with questions. Visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/RedWhiteandBlue5KandFamilyFunRun to register.

Nov. 7: Homewood Holiday Open House. 5:30-8 p.m. Downtown Homewood. Join the Homewood Chamber and the businesses in downtown Homewood for the 26th Annual Holiday Open House. Enjoy complimentary food and beverage, a Christmas Shopping Village, Santa, a free trolley, shopping discounts and more at this festive holiday kick-off event. For more information, visit business.homewoodchamber.org/events/details/2024-holiday-open-house-2223.

Nov. 11: Bluey Day Camp. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homewood Theater, 1831 28th Ave. S. For ages 3 years to 2nd grade. Come join your favorite cartoon puppy, Bluey, as you explore theater. The cost is $100 per child. Register at homewoodtheatre.coursestorm.com/course/bluey-day-camp.

Nov. 14-15: Date Night at Frothy Monkey. 5-9 p.m. Frothy Monkey, 930 Oxmoor Road. Enjoy a night out at Frothy Monkey with a chef-curated, three-course dinner series created for a date night. For $70, two guests can enjoy a meal with an appetizer, entree and dessert. Each dinner event has a unique menu and offers a wine bottle pairing for an additional $30. To see the full menu and make a reservation, visit frothymonkey.com/blog/date-night-november-2024.

Nov. 21-24: “The Light in the Piazza.” Thursday through Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m., and Sunday 2:30-3:20 p.m. Harrison Theatre, Samford University. This event is part of the Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith Opera Series. Experience the orchestrally accompanied story that emphasizes first love and the desire to see and love the best in each other. Get tickets at etix.com/ticket/e/1046812/light-in-the-piazza-birmingham-harrison-theatre.

Homewood Public Library:

Nov. 17: Plant and Seed Swap. 3-5 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages are welcome. Bring plants and seeds to swap. They must be brought the day of the event because the library cannot store them. Bring and take as many items as you choose. If you need help getting them from your car, there will be a cart available. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Adults

Thursdays: Foster Care Preparation Classes. 6-8:30 p.m. Room 102. Join other families who are interested in providing foster care as you learn how to prepare your home and family for the road ahead. These classes go toward the required 30 hours of preparation classes for applicants. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.

Nov. 14: Healthy Eating Made Easy. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. This program will provide tips for beginners that can help you make healthier choices without feeling deprived or defeated. Come learn how to simplify the challenge of healthy eating and find recipes that suit your lifestyle. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.

Nov. 21: Miniature Painting with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109. For adults ages 18 and up. September Reed shows you how easy it is to paint your own masterpiece on a mini-canvas and easel. The library will provide the supplies to paint your own masterpiece. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Children

Nov. 4: Homeschool Hour — S.T.E.A.M. Powered! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. For grades K-5. Bring the kids to enjoy a lot of science, technology, engineering, art, math activities and experiments with The Science Lady. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.

Nov. 7: S’mores Camp. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Library Parking Lot. For grades K-5. Come see how much fun camping can be, even when it’s just in your backyard. Snacks will be provided. Weather permitting.

Nov. 18: Homeschool Hour: Art Attack! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. For grades K-5. Kids can learn about art concepts through books and hands-on activities. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Nov. 25: Creative Clubhouse. 4-5 p.m. Room 109. For grades 2-5. Come join others for a S.T.E.A.M./creative-based read-aloud, discussion and a craft based on the book. This month’s theme is “Architecture” and will focus on shapes and lines. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Teens

Nov. 8 and 22: Teen Art Boot Camp. 4-5 p.m. Room 109. For grades 4-12. Young artists are invited to join Kane Bourgeois for art classes. Learn some basic tips and tricks while having fun. All supplies are provided, but participants are welcome to bring sketchbooks, drawing supplies or a digital drawing interface. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Nov. 18: Making Paper. 4-6 p.m. Room 109. For grades 6-12. Teens can make handmade paper from recycled scratch paper and flowers. All supplies are provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.