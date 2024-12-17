Events at The Edge: Christmas movies, football and basketball on the big screen

The Edge is hosting several events this week , featuring Christmas movies, football and basketball on the big screen. 

the schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday
  • Four Christmases, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Merry, Mahj and Mingle game night for couples/friends at Corbeau Wine Bar, 6-8:30 p.m. The event is $65 per couple.
  • Alabama Basketball, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday
  • Tim Burton's A Christmas Carol, 5:30-7:00 p.m.
  • Broncos vs. Chargers, 7:15-10:15 p.m.
  • Friday
  • Santa Clause movie marathon, 3-8 p.m.
  • Saturday
  • Chiefs vs. Texans, 12-3 p.m.
  • Clemson vs. Texas 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Tennessee vs. Ohio State, 8-11:30 p.m.
  • Sunday
  • Alabama Basketball, 12-2 p.m.
  • Vikings vs. Seahawks, 3:05-6:30 p.m.
  • Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, 7:20-10:20 p.m.

Visit https://theedgehomewood.com/ for more information.