Events at The Edge: Christmas movies, football and basketball on the big screen

The Edge is hosting several events this week , featuring Christmas movies, football and basketball on the big screen.

the schedule is as follows:

Wednesday

Four Christmases, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Merry, Mahj and Mingle game night for couples/friends at Corbeau Wine Bar, 6-8:30 p.m. The event is $65 per couple.

Alabama Basketball, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Thursday

Tim Burton's A Christmas Carol, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Broncos vs. Chargers, 7:15-10:15 p.m.

Friday

Santa Clause movie marathon, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday

Chiefs vs. Texans, 12-3 p.m.

Clemson vs. Texas 4-7:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State, 8-11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Alabama Basketball, 12-2 p.m.

Vikings vs. Seahawks, 3:05-6:30 p.m.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys, 7:20-10:20 p.m.

Visit https://theedgehomewood.com/ for more information.