Events at The Edge: What's happening this week at Homewood's new multi-use development

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Businesses at The Edge celebrated the grand opening if the multi-use development in Homewood on Nov. 2, 2024.

The Edge in Homewood is hosting a variety of events this week, including live music, a pop-up workout, football and more.

Wednesday: Hangout on the lawn for The Edge's Event on the Greenspace from 6-8 p.m. All businesses will be open to the public during the event.

Thursday: Join Eighteen South from 4-4:30 p.m. to celebrate their ribbon cutting ceremony. You can also catch the Just Show Up Show that evening from 7-9 p.m.

Friday: See a live music performance by Scott Alan Smith from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Start your morning off with a pop-up workout on the lawn hosted by True40 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and stop in at Eighteen South to celebrate their grand opening all day long. Watch your favorite team on the big screen from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Edge's College Football Gameday.

Sunday: Head over to The Edge for more football from 12-10 p.m. for their NFL Sunday Football event.

The Edge is located at 815, 817, 819 Green Springs Hwy.