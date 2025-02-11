Events at The Edge: Valentine's movie nights, sports on the big screen

× Expand Illustration courtesy of The Edge Events at The Edge for the week of Feb. 10-16 include sports, movie nights and more.

Head over to The Edge on Thursday and Friday for a movie night featuring romance comedy favorites in honor of the Valentine's Day holiday.

Thursday's movie night is geared toward Galentine's, a celebration of the holiday of love for friends. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. Friday's movie offers a moment for couples to celebrate, also beginning at 6 p.m.

If rom coms aren't your thing, The Edge will have sports on the big screen all weekend long.

Saturday will host a slew of college basketball games, with Tennessee and Vanderbilt facing off first at noon. Alabama and Auburn will hit the court at 3 p.m., Mississippi State will face the University of Mississippi at 5 p.m. and Kentucky plays Texas at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, NASCAR fans can stop by from 1:30-5 p.m. to watch the Daytona 500.