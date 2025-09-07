EVENT REMINDER: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Patriot Day 2015 A black band covers part of a badge of a Homeood police officer. The cities of Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills joined together for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day Celebration at Homweood City Hall Friday September 11, 2015.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills

When: Thursday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m.

Details: Join the cities of Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook for the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Patriot Day Celebration. Hosted this year by the City of Vestavia Hills, the solemn event honors the victims of Sept. 11 and pays tribute to the first responders who serve our communities. Open to the public.