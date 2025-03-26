Event Reminder: Dearly Departed @ Homewood Theatre

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre "Dearly Departed" will be on stage at the Homewood Theatre from April 3-13.

The Homewood Theatre will put on "Dearly Departed" from April 3-13.

In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, siblings Ray-Bud, Junior and Delightful face personal struggles: Ray-Bud turns to alcohol as funeral expenses mount, Junior faces financial ruin and accusations of infidelity, and Delightful copes by eating her feelings. Their neighbors add to the chaos in this dark Southern comedy.

Tickets are $25 and can be found at homewoodtheatre.com.