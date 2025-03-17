Event Reminder: Restoration Academy March Madness Crawfish Boil

× Expand Susan Vineyard - stock.adobe.com

Restoration Academy will host their March Madness Crawfish Boil at The Battery on Thursday.

When: March 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Battery and Champion’s Row, 2821 Central Ave.

Tickets: $30 in advance, $40 day of. Includes full crawfish boil and all beverages.

This all-day event features all you can eat crawfish, ice-cold beer and plenty of napkins. Plus, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will be aired on TVs under the tent in the parking lot of Champions Row. Proceeds benefit the academy, an approved Education Service Provider under Alabama's Choose Act.

Visit restorationacademy.org/boil for more information or to purchase tickets.