Event Reminder: Homewood South Central Classic

Photo courtesy of Choir Director Byron Mosquera Network members performed at the high school's 2024 fall show.

Show choirs from across the state will compete in Homewood High School’s annual event this weekend.

Choirs will perform in their respective categories including mixed groups, women’s groups, men’s groups and middle school groups.

Homewood’s choirs The Network, Nexus and Continuum will host. For information and to purchase tickets, visit https://sites.google.com/homewood.k12.al.us/homewood-south-central-classic/home?authuser=0.