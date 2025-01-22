Event Reminder: Chanticleer at Brock Recital Hall on Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chanticleer

The Grammy-Award-winning Chanticleer will be performing at Brock Recital Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1978, the group is renowned for its diverse repertoire and skill. Based in San Francisco, the ensemble has sold over a million records and performed globally. They delve into genres like classical, gospel, jazz and pop, with emphasis on new works.

Their dedication to new compositions won them Grammy Awards for “Lamentations & Praises” and “Colors of Love.” They've earned accolades for their bold programming, and Music Director Emeritus Joseph H. Jennings was acknowledged for his impact on the African American choral tradition.

Purchase tickets at etix.com/ticket/p/30932434/chanticleer-birmingham-brock-recital-hall-at-samford-university.