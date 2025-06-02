Event reminder: Zoo Brews

Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo.
The Birminham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.
The Birmingham Zoo invites those 21+ to taste a selection of beers from breweries across the region this Friday at the annual Zoo Brews event, raising money for the Zoo's Animals Fund.
The event is Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include beer tastings, live music and food trucks. The zoo will operate on a "penny-a-pour" system, ensuring compliance with ABC laws.
Featured breweries include:
- Abita Brewing
- Alabama Beer Company
- Avondale
- Back Forty
- Birmingham District Brewing
- Braided River Brewing
- Cahaba
- Catawba Brewing
- Druid City
- Good People
- Hoop Tea Spiked Tea
- Hutton and Smith
- InnerSpace Brewing
- Island Grove
- Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails
- Kona Brewing’s Big Wave
- Mystic Beverage
- Old Black Bear
- Oyster City Brewing
- Palmetto Brewing
- Paulaner
- Rogue Brewing Co.
- Sprecher Brewing
- Straight to Ale
- Ultra Zero – Non Alcohol
- Wicked Weed
- Yellowhammer
Tickets are $50 and include a beer stein souvenir cup for samples and a small snack item. Designated Driver tickets are only $20 and include a soda souvenir cup and small snack item. Purchase tickets at birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews.