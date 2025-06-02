Event reminder: Zoo Brews

× Expand Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. The Birminham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.

The Birmingham Zoo invites those 21+ to taste a selection of beers from breweries across the region this Friday at the annual Zoo Brews event, raising money for the Zoo's Animals Fund.

The event is Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include beer tastings, live music and food trucks. The zoo will operate on a "penny-a-pour" system, ensuring compliance with ABC laws.

Featured breweries include:

Abita Brewing

Alabama Beer Company

Avondale

Back Forty

Birmingham District Brewing

Braided River Brewing

Cahaba

Catawba Brewing

Druid City

Good People

Hoop Tea Spiked Tea

Hutton and Smith

InnerSpace Brewing

Island Grove

Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails

Kona Brewing’s Big Wave

Mystic Beverage

Old Black Bear

Oyster City Brewing

Palmetto Brewing

Paulaner

Rogue Brewing Co.

Sprecher Brewing

Straight to Ale

Ultra Zero – Non Alcohol

Wicked Weed

Yellowhammer

Tickets are $50 and include a beer stein souvenir cup for samples and a small snack item. Designated Driver tickets are only $20 and include a soda souvenir cup and small snack item. Purchase tickets at birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews.