Event reminder: West Homewood Farmers Market

The West Homewood Farmers Market, located at 160 Oxmoor Road, is a slice of Americana that returns to Homewood each summer.

This summer, the market is open on Tuesdays in July, plus the firs tTuesday in August. the market is held from 5-8 p.m.

The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors for the June 3 market include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more. westhomewood.com/about