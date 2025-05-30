Event reminder: West Homewood Farmers Market opens season Tuesday

× Expand Vendors at the West Homewood Farmers Market in 2017. The event is held on Tuesday nights in the summer in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church.

The West Homewood Farmers Market opens this Tuesday, featuring local vendors, artists and musicians.

The West Homewood Farmers Market is a slice of Americana that returns to Homewood each summer. The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors for the June 3 market include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more.

The market, located at 160 Oxmoor Road, is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July, plus the first Tuesday in August.

Visit westhomewood.com/about for more information.