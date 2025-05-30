Event reminder: West Homewood Farmers Market opens season Tuesday

The West Homewood Farmers Market opens this Tuesday, featuring local vendors, artists and musicians.

The West Homewood Farmers Market is a slice of Americana that returns to Homewood each summer. The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors for the June 3 market include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more.

The market, located at 160 Oxmoor Road, is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July, plus the first Tuesday in August.

Visit westhomewood.com/about for more information.