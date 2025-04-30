Event reminder: We Love Homewood Day

× Expand Patty Bradley We Love Homewood Day We Love Homewood Day 2016. Photos by Patty Bradley

We Love Homewood Day is this Saturday at Central Park from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This annual celebration of the Homewood community includes a parade, 5K run and a festival at Central Park with inflatables, rides and activities for all ages. Enjoy live music from the Homewood High School Band and a DJ, along with food and vendor booths.

The 5K is $30 while the Timed 1 Mile is $15 and the Fun Run is $10. The festival is free. Register for the run at homewoodparks.com/wlhd.