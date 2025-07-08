Event reminder: Warbler Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donovan Harris Warblers performing.

The Warblers will host a concert at Samford University's Wright Center on Saturday.

The concert will be from 6 to 8 p.m., and tickets are $30. The Warblers were originally formed in 1929 as the boys glee club at Woodlawn High School. In the mid-70’s the group’s existence as a high school organization ceased to exist. In 1988, many of the group’s alumni decided to re-form this Birmingham musical institution, and it has performed consistently over the past 30+ years. This summer the group will perform at Samford’s Fine Arts Center along with the popular “Three on a String” ensemble.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit samford.edu/wrightcenter/events.