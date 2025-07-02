Event reminder: July 4 Festival and Thunder on the Mountain

× Expand Staff photo. Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display.

With the holiday weekend fast approaching, there's plenty of ways to celebrate July 4 in Homewood on Friday.

The city's annual July 4th Festival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South in downtown will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions. There will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show.

Thunder on the Mountain will begin at 9 p.m. During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.

Both events are free to the public, but unlimited attractions wristbands for the festival are $10.