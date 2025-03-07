Event reminder: Taste of Homewood

× Expand Patty Bradley Taste of Homewood A Taste of Homewood held at Rosewood Hall Thursday March 10, 2016. Photo by Patty Bradley

Taste of Homewood will take over SoHo Plaza on Thursday, filling the square with food and beverages from restaurants all around town.

Where: SoHo Square Plaza

When: March 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Web: business.homewoodchamber.org/events

Tickets: Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of. Children 12 and younger are free with the purchase of a ticket.

Enjoy live music and samples from over 25 local restaurants at the 21st Annual Taste of Homewood. Restaurant participants include the SoHo trio, Tina’s Market, Bitty & Beau’s, Shiki Thai and Sushi, Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails, Frothy Monkey, Slice Pizza & Brew and other Homewood staples. Tickets include unlimited samples of food and beverage, live entertainment and more. The event is presented by The Homewood Star.