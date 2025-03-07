Event reminder: Taste of Homewood

Taste of Homewood will take over SoHo Plaza on Thursday, filling the square with food and beverages from restaurants all around town.

  • Where: SoHo Square Plaza
  • When: March 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Web: business.homewoodchamber.org/events
  • Tickets: Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of. Children 12 and younger are free with the purchase of a ticket.

Enjoy live music and samples from over 25 local restaurants at the 21st Annual Taste of Homewood. Restaurant participants include the SoHo trio, Tina’s Market, Bitty & Beau’s, Shiki Thai and Sushi, Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails, Frothy Monkey, Slice Pizza & Brew and other Homewood staples. Tickets include unlimited samples of food and beverage, live entertainment and more. The event is presented by The Homewood Star.