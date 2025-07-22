Event reminder: Sidewalk Sale

× Expand Layton Dudley Sidewalk Sale The annual Sidewalk Sale will return to downtown Homewood on July 26.

The streets of downtown Homewood will be busy this weekend with the return of the city's annual Sidewalk Sale.

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: July 26, all day

Web: business.homewoodchamber.org/events/calendar

This year's event will feature discounts from local businesses and a full day of shopping for those who wish to participate. Items will be on sale up to 75% off original prices. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to arrive early to snag the best finds at their local businesses.