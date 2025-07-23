Event Reminder: Otey's Fest

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Otey's Tavern Otey's Tavern will host their annual Otey's Fest event on July 26, 2025.

Mountain Brook's oldest tavern will once again host their fan favorite event as Otey's Fest returns to Crestline this weekend

WHEN: July 26, 6 p.m.– RAIN OR SHINE

WHERE: Otey's Tavern in Crestline – 224 Country Clb Pk.

PRICE: $25 Advance tickets on sale now until July 7TH. Price increase to $40.00 July 8th

A very limited number of Vulcan Tire & Automative VIP armbands will be available in advance ($125.00). VIP armbands include food, beverages, and dedicated restrooms.

ADVANCE TICKETS AND FURTHER INFO: http://oteysfest.com/

http://oteysfest.com/ LIVE MUSIC LINEUP:

Yacht Rock Schooner (8:00PM)

8 Track Country (6:00PM)

T.U.B. (10:00pm) (Inside)

“Through 16 incredible years of Otey’s Fest, we have always aimed to provide a great experience for the community," said Otey's Fest Founder Will Haver, "with ice cold beer and renowned cocktails, above and beyond service, an array of spectacular live music, and of course, Rodney’s award-winning cheeseburgers. This year will be no exception.”

Proceeds from Otey's Fest 2025 will benefit the Phoenix Club of Alabama, an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business and philanthropic leaders in the community.