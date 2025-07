× Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family and friends gathered at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on July 4, 2017 for their 68th annual 4th of July Festival.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its annual festival on July 4.

The festival will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., featuring food, carnival games, a raffle and the always-popular Trash & Treasure rummage sale.

Visit ourladyofsorrows.com for more information.